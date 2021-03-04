First Consignments Of ‘red Rice’ Shipped Off For Export From Assam To The US

In a major boost to India’s rice exports potential, the first consignment of ‘red rice’ was flagged off today to the USA. Iron-rich 'red rice’ is grown in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer. The rice variety is referred to as ‘Bao-dhaan’, which is an integral part of Assamese food.

The flagging-off ceremony of the export consignments was carried out by APEDA Chairman Dr. M. Angamuthu at Sonepat, Haryana. APEDA has promoting rice exports through collaborations with various stakeholders in the value chains. The government had set up the Rice Export Promotion Forum (REPF), under the aegis of the APEDA. REPF has representations from the rice industry, exporters, officials from APEDA, the ministry of commerce, and directors of agriculture from major rice-producing states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

“We took several measures in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene because of the operational and health challenges posed by COVID-19, while ensuring that rice exports continue uninterrupted,” M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA has said.

The country's non-basmati rice exports have increased to Rs 26,058 crore during April-January 2020-21 as against Rs 11,543 crore in the same period last fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Chairman M Angamuthu said several measures have been taken in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene while ensuring that rice exports continue uninterrupted. "During April–January 2020-21, the shipment of non-Basmati rice witnessed an impressive spike. The non-basmati rice exports were Rs 26,058 crore (USD 3,506 million) during April-January 2021 against Rs 11,543 crore (USD 1,627 million) reported during April-January 2020 period," it said.

(With PTI inputs)