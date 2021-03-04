Jerry Rice's Daughter Opens Up About Mistreatment Given At Hospital Due To Floyd Protests

Last summer, the USA saw people flood the streets in support of the Black Lives Matter protests. The protests were triggered after George Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, as a result of police brutality. The protests continued for weeks and saw people stepping up to demand justice. Apparently, months after Floyd's death, the effects are still persistent.

Also read | Terry Bradshaw underwent elbow surgery under alias 'Tom Brady' in 1983, confirms NFL icon

Jerry Rice daughter Jada Rice COVID-19 treatment was affected by questions about George Floyd protests

Last year, Jerry Rice's daughter, Jada, contracted the COVID-19 virus. Her situation was sensitive, as she was needed to be treated in the intensive care unit. However, Jada shared her story at the hospital in 2021. In her long caption, Jada revealed how she had been mistreated by the staff at the hospital, who apparently linked her to the George Floyd protests.

While Jada Rice had shared her experience earlier, she chose to open about medical discrimination and other issues she faced like malpractice and negligence. "While at Baylor Scott & White in Plano, TX, I feel that I was discriminated against because of my race," she wrote candidly, mentioning how her medical concerns remained 'undermined'. She went on to add that some of her nurses were cruel and judgemental, which was caused by some underlying political agenda.

Also read | The Great Khali joins farmers' protest outside Delhi, chants 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'

"As many of you know, I acquired COVID from a night out at a bar with some friends," she wrote. " However, after I was placed in the ICU after a cytokine storm which left me unconscious, a nurse asked if I had acquired COVID from protesting for George Floyd".

Jada Rice explained that more than one nurse asked her the same thing, telling her that the information was in her file. The basketball player's daughter revealed that she believed the whole thing caused her mistreatment. However, once they knew she was Jerry Rice's daughter, "everything changed".

"Although I am grateful for my life, EVERYONE deserves equal medical attention and care," Jada wrote. She mentioned coming face to face with death, wondering what narrative would have been pushed if she would have passed. "These were the conversations with one of my nurses. I NEVER PROTESTED, but Black Lives DO Matter".

Also read | Tom Brady reveals how wife Gisele tried to talk him into retirement after Super Bowl win

Jada also attached two short videos of herself at the facility.

"Wow, that’s so messed up," one follower wrote, revealing that their sister was also treated badly at a facility. "I remember FaceTiming her and hearing how the nurses talked to her," they added. Some others shared their own stories, while others believed that these people need to be held accountable for their actions.

Also read | How many Super Bowls has Terry Bradshaw won? Why did the NFL legend surprisingly retire?

(Image credits: Jerry and Jada Rice Instagram)