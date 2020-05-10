First 'Vande Bharat Mission' Evacuation Flight From US To Takeoff; Day 4 Schedule Here

As a part of the 'Vande Bharat' Mission, Indian nationals at the San Fransisco airport will board the first repatriation flight from the United States. India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu informed that the first flight will take off from San Francisco, followed by 7 more flights from 4 different hubs of Air India. All these flights will be going to different cities in India, he added.

READ | AI crew on ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ can return to Gautam Budh Nagar from Delhi after COVID-19 test

USA: Indian nationals at the San Fransisco airport to board the repatriation flight under #VandeBharatMission. It is the first repatriation flight for Indians, from the US. pic.twitter.com/VXU5hGvFN5 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

The first flight will take off from San Francisco in a little while& then we are going to have 7 flights from 4 different hubs. These are all Air India hubs,& these flights are going to different cities of India: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to US #VandeBharatMission pic.twitter.com/Nyhk04LwEq — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2020

READ | Vande Bharat mission: Second Air India flight with 129 Indian citizens departs from Dhaka

8 evacuation flights scheduled to land in India

Apart from the repatriation flights from the United States, 8 more evacuation flights will land in India on Sunday, the day 4 of Vande Bharat mission. Below mentioned is the list of flights that will be carrying Indians stranded across the globe back to their country as a part of Coronavirus evacuation operation.

Vande Bharat, 10th May----Day 4

1) London to Mumbai

Arrival at Mumbai: 0130 hrs

2) Doha to Cochin

Arrival at Cochin: 0140 hrs

3) Singapore to Mumbai.

Arrival at Mumbai: 1230 hrs

4) Riyadh to Delhi

Arrival at Delhi: 2000 hrs

5) Kuwait to Chennai

Arrival at Chennai: 2135 hrs

6) Kaula Lampur to Cochin

Arrival at Cochin: 2215 hrs

7) Doha to Trivandrum

Arrival at Trivandrum: 2245 hrs

8) London to Delhi

Arrival at Delhi: 2250 hrs

READ | Vande Bharat Mission: 1st evacuation flight from Bahrain lands in Cochin with 177 people

'Vande Bharat' Mission

In a major relief for Indians stranded abroad, the Centre had announced that their travel will be arranged via aircraft and naval ships in a phased manner. The Ministry of Home Affairs also issued the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the movement of the returnees. The mission will go on for 7 days and will rescue stranded Indians from over 11 countries in 64 Air India flights carrying over 14,800 people. The flights will take off for 12 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore and the US.

READ | PMO supervises Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad

(With inputs from agency)