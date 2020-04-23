First Lady Savita Kovind Stitches Face Masks For Shelter Homes In A Fight Against COVID-19

In a bid to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, the First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday took up an initiative to stitch face masks at Shakti Haat in the President's Estate. These stitched face masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board as part of the fight against COVID-19.

The first lady sets an example

By stitching masks for the shelter homes, the First Lady has set up an example that everyone can fight the COVID-19 pandemic together. She was seen covering her face with a red cloth mask.

Apart from wearing face masks, Health experts have also advised that people to maintain social distancing and take other preventive measures like washing hands frequently. The masks which are regularly used to contain the spread of Coronavirus are cloth masks, three-layered surgical masks, and N95 respirator.

India under lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended a nationwide lockdown until 3 May to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. The announcement came on what was to be the last day of the initial lockdown, which began on 25 March.

Under the lockdown, only essential businesses such as groceries and pharmacies, are allowed to remain open. City transport services are limited to emergency staff and those with special travel passes. All trains and flights have been suspended, with relaxations being afforded very gradually. All the citizens across the country are seen following the lockdown guidelines responsibly.

COVID-19 cases in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,959 patients are cured/discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

