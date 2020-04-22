Mumbai: Security Guard At Ramdas Athawale's Residence Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A security guard posted at the residence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai has tested coronavirus positive, an RPI (A) party functionary said on Wednesday. Athawale, who is the Minister of State for Social Justice, resides in Bandra East locality.

"The security guard tested positive around five days back. He was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he is undergoing treatment," he said.

The guard had reportedly shown COVID-19 symptoms, after which he was sent to the hospital for testing, he said. "When we enquired about his health yesterday, we learnt that he is recuperating," the functionary of the Athawale-led faction of the Republican Party of India (RPI) said.

Maharashtra Minister security staff tested positive

Maharashtra Housing Minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad got admitted to a private hospital in Mulund on Tuesday after experiencing fever and high blood pressure. Awhad had earlier quarantined himself after his security staff tested positive for novel Coronavirus. The minister in a message had earlier said that his first test was negative for Coronavirus, but as a precaution, he has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Last week, Awhad had shared his COVID-19 test report which came negative after some media reports claimed he had tested positive. He said that he is "fit and fine" and working on the streets. He claimed that some media houses were "using him" for TRP. He said that "undoubtedly" he was "overexposed" for a month. "God is kind who are kind to others,(sic)" the NCP leader wrote.

As of date, 15474 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 3869 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 5218. 640 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

