First LCA Trainer Manufactured By HAL Successfully Completes Maiden Test-flight

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) achieved a major milestone on Wednesday, as the first-ever series production standard Light Combat Aircraft (LT 5201) Trainer manufactured by the company took to the skies for its maiden flight. The flight test was conducted at the HAL airport, where the aircraft successfully completed the fight in 35 minutes.

The HAL Tejas is said to be a 4.5 generation, which is an all-weather and multi-role combat aircraft. LCA Mk-1A is the most advanced version of the LCA Tejas.

The HAL also shared a video of the LCA Trainer aircraft taking to the skies and completing the test flight on its Twitter handle.

According to reports, the LCA Trainer will be used as training aircraft for pilots who have completed advanced training. The Tejas FOC (Final Operational Clearance) Trainer is part of the Tejas Mk-1A program. There are plans to produce a total of 10 LCA Tejas FOC Trainers.

The latest development has come weeks after a successful flight-test of power take off (PTO) shaft, which was conducted on the LCA Tejas in Bengaluru. The PTO shaft is indigenously designed and developed by Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai, of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO has issued a statement saying, the maiden successful flight-test of the PTO shaft was conducted on LCA Tejas Limited Series Production (LSP)-3 aircraft. The PTO is a critical equipment that transmits power from aircraft engine to gearbox. It will support the requirements of future fighter aircraft and their variants and offer competitive cost and reduced time of availability.