First 'Oxygen Express’ Train Leaves For Maharashtra From Vizag Amid Oxygen Shortage Crisis

Amid the exponential surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the Indian Railway's first "Oxygen Express" train left for Maharashtra from Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Vizag Steel Plant (RINL) Vishakhapatnam on Thursday evening. Reacting to this news, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal took to his official Twitter handle and said that the Railways continue to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the well being of all citizens. The Railway Minister also tweeted a video of the train preparing to pull out from the RINL facility.

The first ‘Oxygen Express’ train loaded with liquid medical oxygen tankers has left for Maharashtra from Vizag.



Railways continues to serve the nation in difficult times by transporting essential commodities and driving innovation to ensure the wellbeing of all citizens. pic.twitter.com/4t7ZKbjeIT — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 22, 2021

The 1st ‘Oxygen Express’ train leaves for Maharashtra

Stating that this oxygen supply will facilitate the patients and different hospitals in the western region amid the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways in its statement said, "Seven empty tankers from Kalamboli Goods Shed in Maharashtra reached at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam early morning today."

The statement also said that the Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been filled in the tankers since morning and each tanker is loaded with 15 tons of LMO. The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies. Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the Covid infection.

COVID-19 outbreak in Maharashtra

As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra so far has recorded over 40,27,827 positive cases, out of which, 32,68,449 have successfully recovered and 61,911 died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 67,468 new cases, 54,985 fresh recoveries and 568 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases across the state is 6,97,467.

(Image: PTI, Twitter-@Piyushgoyal)