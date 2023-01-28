First Sri Sri Awards For Education Held In Bengaluru; Check Out The Full List Of Winners

The Sri Sri Awards for Education 2023 instituted by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir Trust were presented on Saturday, January 28 in Karnataka's Bengaluru. This was the first time awards were conferred on schools and teachers at the national level. The ceremony was attended by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Speaking on the occasion, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called on students and teachers to inculcate an openness to learning. "A sense of freedom, fearless and openness to learn and share must be part of our education system," he said.

Others in attendance included Union Minister of State for Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy BC Nagesh, and Founder of Draper Associate Tim Draper.

Sri Sri Awards for Overall Excellence in Education was conferred on Army Public School, Shankar Vihar, Delhi Cantt, and The Heritage School, Kolkata. Gurugram's Amity International School, Bangalore North's Delhi Public School, and Delhi's Mount Abu Public School got special mentions.

Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane and Mayo College, Ajmer got Sri Sri Awards for Holistic Education.

Other Awards:

Sri Sri Awards for Best Teacher from the East zone: Sahana from Vidya Bharati Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Jamshedpur.

Sri Sri Awards for Best Teacher from the North zone: Priyanka Yadav from KIIT Gurugram

Sri Sri Awards for Best Teacher from the South zone: Dr. Geeta Laxman from Sindhi School, Hebbal, Bangalore

Sri Sri Awards for Best Teacher from the West zone: Sunita Chand from DAV Public School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai

Special Mention: Adv. Rajender Appa Saheb Koli from Govt Primary School, Mangalwedha, Dist. Sholapur

Outstanding Contribution to Human Values Education- Pola Bhaskar-Commissioner of College Education Secretary, GAD (Services & HRM)

At the event, Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh said, "Education leads to humanity, competence, uprightness, and happiness. The educational system of the country is the most significant aspect of growth. Learning must be pleasurable and engaging to make it productive. Our focus now should be to create a learning ecosystem that takes into account our country's geographical & cultural diversity. I am glad that keeping in mind the framework of NEP 2020 SSRVM is doing its best for promoting excellence in education."

BC Nagesh said, "All over India, we are trying to introduce new education policy which has been introduced by Gurudev in his schools. The purpose of education as Swami Vivekanand said is to develop our Indian culture, Gurudev has guided all of us in the same way as Vivekananda to develop education and even in tribal areas. Gurudev is running schools in tribal areas which the government has still not reached."