First Time In Over 9 Months, No COVID-19 Fatality Reported In A Single Day In Gujarat

According to the Gujarat health department, after more than 9 months no COVID-19 fatality was reported in the state in a single day on Sunday. Since the last few weeks, the state has witnessed decline in new COVID-19 cases, with 316 infections the overall tally reaches to 2,61,540. More than one fatality was being reported everyday in Gujarat since April 10 and the first COVID-19 death in the state was reported on March 22.

"Not a single COVID-19 death was recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, for the first time in over nine months", reported PTI.

The government has credited this achievement to 'effective and result-oriented' approach in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 335 patients being discharged during the day, the daily count of recoveries also continues to exceed the new COVID-19 cases. The total number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,53,703 and the recovery rate improved to 97 per cent. With 33 patients at present on ventilators, the total number of active cases stands at 3,450.

The number of new cases in Vadodra was 79, followed by Ahmedabad with 73 cases, 47 in Surat and 45 in Rajkot. Other districts like Kutch, Gandhinagar and Jamnagar reported 8 new cases, 7 new cases in Mehsana and Junagadh, 4 in Gir Somnath and 3 in Anand, as per the health department.

Gujarat's total number of COVID-19 positive cases are 2,61,540, 316 new cases, 2,53,703 discharged from hospitals, 4387 deaths. No new cases or recovery was reported in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. However, as per reports, the total number of cases in the UT remains 3,370 and 3,362 recoveries.

Collectors, Senior Cops Take COVID-19 Vaccine Shots In Gujarat

On January 31, Gujarat began the vaccination of frontline workers against COVID-19 with district collectors, police and civic commissioners being among those who took the jabs in the initial hours of the drive. Over 70,000 beneficiaries were covered in a single day. As against the target to cover over one lakh beneficiaries for the day, 71,534 frontline workers were vaccinated till 8 pm on Sunday. During the day, 19 district collectors, 11 district development officers, and 23 superintendents of police, besides several senior officials of the home, revenue, urban development, panchayat, rural housing and rural development departments, were inoculated.

