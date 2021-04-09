Five IIT Roorkee Hostels Sealed After 90 Students From Campus Test Positive For Covid-19

Ninety students at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee who contracted coronavirus in the last few days have been quarantined in the hostels, said the university's media cell in-charge, Sonika Srivastava, on Friday. The Haridwar District Health Department sealed as many as five hostels and declared the area as containment zones.



The Coral, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhawan, and Vigyan Kunj hostels have been sealed. Referring to the situation, Srivastava detailed, "The institute has about three thousand students, of which around 1,200 students live in these five hostels. At present, all students are being treated in hostels. The students who were preparing to come to the IITs, have been stopped till the next orders. All the students present on the premises have been instructed to take precautions."

Haridwar, Dehradun & Nainital are Uttarakhand's worst-hit districts

Haridwar, Dehradun, and Nainital are the worst-hit districts in and around Uttarakhand that recorded over 5 lakh Covid cases in the past few weeks. According to PTI, at least 56 new cases were detected at the Central Academy for State Forest Service, The Doon School, and the IIT-Roorkee. The IIT-Roorkee reported 29 new cases, Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFS) 14 and one case in The Doon School on Wednesday, the COVID-19 control room in Dehradun said, while the Doon School had reported 12 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of students hit by coronavirus at the IIT-Roorkee has now risen to 89. Three buildings on its campus, including Katley Bhawan, Sarojini Bhawan, and Kasturba Hostel, have been declared containment zones. The COVID-infected boys and teachers of The Doon School have been kept at a wellness centre built on the school premises. The school administration is on high alert and everyone is being made to comply with the COVID-19 protocol, its development, and alumni relation officer Kritika Jugran said.