Flight Operations Affected At Delhi Airport Due To Heavy Rain, Inclement Weather

After the heavy downpour lashed the national capital, flight operations were affected at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In wake of the bad weather, the airport authorities also issued an advisory for flyers advising them to contact airlines concerned for updated flight information.

"Due to bad weather, flight operations are impacted at Delhi Airport. It is advised to contact the airlines concerned for updated flight information," the Delhi Airport said in a statement on Sunday.

Notably, waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi after the rainfall, and IMD has predicted that the same weather will prevail over the city for the next three to four days.

Bad weather impacts flight operations in Delhi, IMD issues advisory

Strongest of the season 🌩 #Delhi Airport reported extreme 102 km/h wind gust at 6:00AM.

Pouring heavily across #Gurgaon #Faridabad #Noida #Ghaziabad #Delhi now.

Temperature is down at 18 to 20°c at most places, heavy rains will stop by 6:40AM but light rains to continue for… pic.twitter.com/VwxvFyHFeh — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) May 27, 2023

Parts of Delhi-NCR also saw heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday morning. "A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence, a thunderstorm or duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 40–70 km/h would continue in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

"Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue in Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas including Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Raya, Mathura (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Alwar, Viratnagar, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours, read the statement by IMD.

IMD had earlier said that the rainfall all over India in the month of June will remain 'Below normal' levels adding that states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, and northern India will witness above-normal temperatures.