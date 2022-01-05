Last Updated:

Flights Delayed & Cancelled In Jammu & Kashmir Over Low Visibility Amid Heavy Snowfall

Owing to low visibility, due to harsh weather and heavy snowfall in the region, several flights have been cancelled on Jan 5, Wednesday.

Written By
Aakansha Tandon
Srinagar

Twitter


As the Jammu & Kashmir braces from the harsh winter weather, the travellers are facing a hard time moving out of the Union territory. Owing to low visibility, due to harsh weather and heavy snowfall in the region, several flights have been cancelled on January 5, Wednesday. Chaos occurred at the airports in the Union Territory as people were seen rushing to the airports, despite several cancellations.

As per the latest information, around 42 flights, which were scheduled to take off or land at the Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday, January 4 due to immense snowfall in the Union territory. The temperature and visibility dropped sharply on Tuesday in the UT and similar circumstances continued on Wednesday. Many flights were deterred from their scheduled timings at Srinagar airport. 

Several flights delayed/ cancelled over low visibility in Jammu & Kashmir

Many flights were delayed and cancelled on Wednesday as well. People were seen rushing to the airport despite many flights getting cancelled. Here’s the list of the flights whose schedule has been altered due to bad weather:

  • AI 3829 cancelled
  • AI 3426 cancelled 
  • AI 828 cancelled 
  • AI 826 cancelled 
  • AI 822 cancelled 
  • UK 611 cancelled 
  • UK 612 cancelled 
  • UK 624 cancelled
  • SG 8475 Delayed
  • I5 710 Delayed
  • 6E 2364 Delayed

A sense of panic was observed in the passengers over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country and the rapid Omicron spread.

Image: Twitter

READ | Jammu and Kashmir L-G launches Covid vaccination drive for 15-18 age group
READ | Wanted LeT terrorist Salem Parray killed in Srinagar; IGP Kashmir calls it 'big victory'
READ | Jammu and Kashmir records 176 fresh Covid cases
READ | Jammu & Kashmir: Driver dead, 20 UP tourists injured as bus turns turtle
READ | Air traffic between Kashmir, rest of country remains affected for 2nd day
Tags: Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir, COVID
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND