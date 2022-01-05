Flights Delayed & Cancelled In Jammu & Kashmir Over Low Visibility Amid Heavy Snowfall

As the Jammu & Kashmir braces from the harsh winter weather, the travellers are facing a hard time moving out of the Union territory. Owing to low visibility, due to harsh weather and heavy snowfall in the region, several flights have been cancelled on January 5, Wednesday. Chaos occurred at the airports in the Union Territory as people were seen rushing to the airports, despite several cancellations.

As per the latest information, around 42 flights, which were scheduled to take off or land at the Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday, January 4 due to immense snowfall in the Union territory. The temperature and visibility dropped sharply on Tuesday in the UT and similar circumstances continued on Wednesday. Many flights were deterred from their scheduled timings at Srinagar airport.

Several flights delayed/ cancelled over low visibility in Jammu & Kashmir

Many flights were delayed and cancelled on Wednesday as well. People were seen rushing to the airport despite many flights getting cancelled. Here’s the list of the flights whose schedule has been altered due to bad weather:

AI 3829 cancelled

AI 3426 cancelled

AI 828 cancelled

AI 826 cancelled

AI 822 cancelled

UK 611 cancelled

UK 612 cancelled

UK 624 cancelled

SG 8475 Delayed

I5 710 Delayed

6E 2364 Delayed

A sense of panic was observed in the passengers over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country and the rapid Omicron spread.

Image: Twitter