Varanasi Flower Industry Eyes Re-opening Of Temples; Bemoans Smaller Scale Marriages

With the extension of Coronavirus-induced lockdown, flower gardeners in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi are incurring losses and facing hardships as there is almost no demand for flowers. The plants and flowers have withered as the markets remain closed even after the Government's announcement of phased re-opening of the nationwide lockdown.

"There is no sale of garlands or flowers right now. Very few weddings are taking place, temples are opening but the offering of flowers and garlands is prohibited. We have no option but to throw away our produce," Umakant Maurya, one of the flower growers told ANI.

Another flower grower Ashok Kumar Maurya said that their business is affected since lockdown and they are still suffering. Flowers have to been thrown away as the markets are not allowed to open and there is no one to buy.

With relaxations in lockdown restrictions, temples in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to reopen on June 8. This may boost the demand for flowers again, bringing relief to the people dependent on gardening to earn a livelihood. As per the UP government guidelines, marriage halls are also allowed to open with permission to invite only 30 people to the wedding ceremony.

UP temples prepare to reopen for devotees on June 8

As the Centre introduced phase-wise relaxation of the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, temples in Uttar Pradesh are preparing to reopen on June 8. Implementing the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under ‘Unlock 1.0’, the Uttar Pradesh government said that all religious places, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services, and shopping malls will be allowed to operate from June 8.

"According to the guidelines given by the government, the temples will be reopening from June 8. The devotees won't be allowed to touch the idols and they will not get any Prasad," said Pawan Sharma, a priest of Chamunda Mandir in Moradabad.

The temple management has made arrangements for thermal screening and sanitation, and offerings have been prohibited at the temple. The temples will open with some restrictions. Devotees welcome the government's decision of reopening the temple from June 8, Dwarika Tiwari, Secretary of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur said.

