Uttar Pradesh Issues Guidelines For Reopening Religious Places, Malls, Hotels, Restaurants

With India's first phase of 'Unlock 1' from June 8, the Uttar Pradesh government, on Saturday, has rolled out its guidelines for safely reopening religious places, malls, hotels, and restaurants. While the majority of the guidelines adhere to the ones advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the state has put some additional restrictions like - only 5 people allowed in religious places, disposable menus, etc. Uttar Pradesh currently has 9733 Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 3828 active cases, 5648 recoveries, and 257 deaths.

Guidelines for re-opening temples in UP:

Religious sites will follow all instructions by contacting the local administration.

No more than 5 people can gather at a time in a religious place.

It will be mandatory to have alcohol-based sanitizers and thermal scanners at the entrance.

Only asymptomatic people will get admission. At the same time, it will be mandatory for everyone to wear a mask.

Shoes and slippers should either be left in the car or a slipper stand should be arranged.

ACs can be run, but the temperature should be between 24 to 30 degrees.

Touching the statues will not be allowed. Offerings will not be distributed. Group singing will be replaced by records.

Guidelines for reopening shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants in UP:

CCTVs should be functional. It will be mandatory for every institution to have thermal scanning and alcohol sanitizers.

Only those who do not have symptoms will be allowed entry.

Any elderly, pregnant woman, or seriously ill employee cannot be called to work.

Escalators can only be climbed by leaving every alternate step empty

Crowded events cannot be held in hotels or restaurants.

Food court or restaurants can seat customers at 50% capacity only.

Cashless transactions should be arranged in billing.

Disposable menus and good quality napkin papers are a must.

UP government's lockdown guidelines

On May 31, the state government issued a directive ordering re-opening of the areas outside containment zones in the same three-phase system as per MHA. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has bifurcated containment zones into two-types - rural and urban and released additional guidelines for them. The state government has also released detailed guidelines for inter/intra-state goods and people travel. The state government has also allowed reopening of shops, offices, religious places etc.

Centre's guidelines mandated in UP

Phase 1 : From June 8 , religious places, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls will be allowed to reopen but will have to adhere to SOPs which will be issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 2 : Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be opened in consultation with respective states and Union Territories from July 2020. An SOP will be issued for the same by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW)

Phase 3 : After further assessment of the prevalent COVID-19 conditions, resuming of international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided.

