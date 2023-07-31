Vikneshwariy Sivakumara, a 25-year-old Sri Lankan woman, found her "soulmate" on Facebook. She met Laxman, a 28-year-old Indian man from Andhra Pradesh's Venkatagirikota town, through the social media platform in 2017. Over the years, their virtual connection blossomed into love, leading them to tie the knot at a temple in Andhra Pradesh on July 20, as per sources.

However, Vikneshwariy's tourist visa is set to expire on August 6, creating a potential legal hurdle for the newlyweds. In response to the news of marriage going viral on social media, the Chittoor district police issued a notice to Vikneshwariy, urging her to address the visa situation promptly.

Despite the challenges, Vikneshwariy expressed her desire to obtain Indian citizenship, and there are indications that her visa may be extended. To ensure a smooth transition, the police advised the couple to formally register their marriage in accordance with immigration rules. The district Superintendent of Police, Y Rishanth Reddy, also provided Vikneshwariy with essential information about the process and criteria for acquiring Indian citizenship.

The origin of cross-border love tales

The tales of cross-border love started emerging after the story of Seema Haider from Uttar Pradesh, India. As per Seema, a 30-year-old Pakistani woman, she found "love" in Sachin Meena, a 25-year-old Indian resident of Greater Noida.

Seema's journey began when she illegally entered India through Nepal over two months ago, seeking asylum with her four children. Fearful of deportation to Pakistan, where she believed her life would be in danger, Seema expressed her desperation to stay in India by saying, "Don't send me back to Pakistan, as in Pakistan awaits my death."

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Seema had entered India to marry Sachin, whom she had met while playing the online game PUBG. The duo was granted bail by a court in Greater Noida on July 7, after spending time in police custody.

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) continued to question Seema and Sachin, leaving no stones unturned in their efforts to uncover any potential security implications. However, the police have refrained from speculating on Seema's connections, emphasising the importance of concrete evidence before making any assertions.