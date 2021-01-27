For Peacebuilding, India's UN Envoy TS Tirumurti Pledges $150,000

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti on Tuesday pledged $150,000 (USD) as part of the peacebuilding fund. Tirumurti stated that the world needs to prioritize on peacebuilding which will have an impact in the post-conflict situations so that funds get utilized to the optimum.

"We extend our support to the activities of the peacebuilding fund and as a token of our engagement, India would like to announce today a pledge of USD 150,000 to the fund's activities and program this year," said TS Tirumurti.

"We believe that 2021 provides us with an opportunity to look at peacebuilding with a broader context and in a more focused manner especially in the context of a Covid pandemic which is threatening to eat out the gains we have made over the years," he added.

'India plays a significant role in peacebuilding'

While explaining India's role on the global stage, he said, "India has always played a constructive and significant role in the context of peacebuilding through its extensive development partnership with developing countries particularly with Africa and Asia. India continues to assist countries bilaterally in post-conflict situations by providing substantial grants and soft loans."

Earlier this month, Tirumurti had spoken at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East (Yemen), where he had said that the year 2020 witnessed an increase in threats arising out of Yemen on commercial ships navigating the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to which, India is deeply worried by this trend, as it threatens not only the safe passage of commercial vessels but also maritime security in the region, hence, the issue deserves the Council’s immediate attention and greater deliberation.

(With Agency Inputs)