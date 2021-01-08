'India To Chair 3 Key Subsidiary Committees Of UN Security Council': TS Tirumurti

On Friday, permanent representative of India at the UNSC TS Tirumurti tweeted a video message and informed that India has been asked to chair three key subsidiary bodies of UN Security Council which are Taliban Sanctions Committee, Counter-Terrorism Committee (for 2022) and Libya Sanctions committee.

Tirumurti further explained all the three subsidiary bodies and how the country will play a major role in the committees, he said:

Taliban Sanctions Committee

"Taliban Sanctions Committee also called as 1988 sanctions committee has always been a high priority for India. Keeping in mind our strong interest and commitment to peace, security, development and progress of Afghanistan. Our chairing this committee at this juncture will help keep the focus on the presence of the terrorists and sponsors threatening the peace process of Afghanistan. It has been our view that the peace process and violence cannot go hand in hand".

Counter-Terrorism Committee

"India will also chair the Counter-Terrorism Committee in 2022 which coincides with the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The chairing of this committee has special resonance for India which is not only being at the forefront of fighting terrorism, especially cross border terrorism but has also been one of it's biggest victim. This committee was formed in September 2001, soon after the tragic terrorist attack of 9/11 in New York. India has chaired this committee when we were last in the security council in 2011-12".

Libya Sanctions Committee

"The Libya Sanctions committee also called as 1970 Sanctions committee is a very important subsidiary body of the council which implements the sanctions regime including a two-way arms embargo in Libya and assets freeze, travel ban, measures on illicit export of petroleum, etc. We will be assuming the chair of the Libya Sanctions Committee at a critical point when there is an international focus on Libya and on the peace process".

On January 5, TS Tirumurti took charge as Permanent Representative of India at United Nations Security Council.