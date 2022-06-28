Forces Foil Major Terror Plot Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra; Weapons Recovered, 2 Arrested

Security forces have intensified their preparations in the entire valley of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. While security drills are being conducted in multiple locations across the valley, additional forces have been also deployed to avoid any kind of terrorist activities or major attacks during the Yatra.

While the J&K police, Indian Army, as well as the forces continue to remain on an alert, foiling a major terror attack on Tuesday, the Rajouri police have recovered a huge cache of weapons from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. A search operation is still underway to find any terrorists while the recovery includes five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 19 power sources, five remote controls, 10 fuses, 1 wrap, and a cloth.

On the other hand, the police have also arrested two terrorists who have disclosed shocking plans of carrying out massive terrorist attacks during the Yatra. With the rest of the two terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also cracked the twin IED blasts that took place in March and April this year.

The two accused identified as Mohammad Shabir and Mohammed Sadiq were involved in the blast in which four people were injured.

During the interrogation of the two, it was revealed that they had received IEDs under the direction of Pakistani handlers, and the main conspirator Talib Shah who is still absconding had received three consignments from Lamberi and Kalakote regions. Notably, Shah was the one who carried out a major terror in Rajouri earlier this year and is said to have been providing shelter to Kashmiri LeT terrorists.

NIA FIR reveals major terror plot ahead of Amarnath Yatra

It is pertinent to note that as Pakistani terrorists plan to launch a massive attack in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Republic TV has also accessed an NIA FIR that terror groups planning larger attacks on the upcoming yatra.

As per the document, terror outfits including Al Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen are hatching a conspiracy to target the Yatra in Jammu and are thus collecting weapons, IEDs, sticky bombs, cash, and other items dropped via drones from the neighbouring country.

In addition to that, these terror groups are also using cyberspace to disturb communal harmony.

Image: Republic/PTI