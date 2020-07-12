Forces Strike Terror Backbone; 3 Terrorists Killed, 6 Arrested In A Day

In three separate operations across Jammu and Kashmir, Police along with the Indian Army and CRPF have managed to crush the backbone of terrorism in Kashmir Valley by neutralizing three terrorists and arresting four others.

In a17 hour-long operation, the Jammu and Kashmir police along with CRPF and Indian Army has managed to gun down 3 terrorists in the Reban area of North Kashmir's Sopore. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out at around 3:30 in the morning when hiding terrorists attacked the search party of joint security forces in the area.

With the killing of these three terrorists, forces have neutralized 128 terrorists this year. Forces have also managed to get down Pakistani Lashkar terrorist Osman Khalid who was involved in the recent terror attack in Sopore in which one civilian and a CRPF jawan was killed. In another major success, Jammu and Kashmir Police have solved the terror case within four hours by arresting two terrorists behind the attack.

"At about 16:10 hours terrorists lobbed two grenades on the security forces deployment near Sail Charsoo on National Highway, grenades, however, did not explode. Police got a clue that two persons were boarding on the white colour Apache bike who actually had lobbed grenades and were driving very fast. The area was cordoned immediately and during the search of the village Sail the suspected white colour Apache bike was traced at about 100 meters from the place of incident. During a further search of the area, both the terrorists were arrested from village Sail Awantipora who had lobbed the grenades. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Umer and Zahid Yusuf Pala, within 04 hours of the incident," official said.

Security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir have managed to bust the terror module in the vicinity of Hajin town. Based on a specific input the Jammu and Kashmir police along with 13 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army and 45th battalion of CRPF have arrested 6 terror associates from the area. Those arrested have been identified as Shafat Ahmad Dar, Mudassir Ahmed Khwaja, Abdul Qayoom Mango, and Ishfaq Ahmad Dar.

In this joint operations, the security forces have recovered three live grenades, one AK 47 magazine, 25 live rounds of AK47, and UBGL. Police said that all the four arrested 13 associates were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

