Not Easy To Be A Patriot In Some Parts Of Kashmir: BJP's Ram Madhav On Wasim Bari Killing

Following the brutal killing of BJP worker Wasim Bari, his brother and father in Kashmir's Bandipora, Party's National General Secretary Ram Madhav while speaking with ANI remembered the slain BJP worker calling him a "national who always fought for India".

Talking about the security cover to be provided to those workers in Kashmir who face constant threats, the BJP leader said, "Required security was provided to Wasim & his family. Eight Police Commandos were deployed for their security, yet there seems to be some lapse. Union Territory administration is taking steps to punish those who are responsible for this laxity."

Shocked and saddened over the news, Madhav also took to Facebook to express his sentiments and to inform the people of the country on how the BJP workers face life-threatening situations in the valley. He said, "It’s never easy to be an Indian, a patriot and a BJP man in some parts of the Kashmir Valley and many had to pay with their lives for daring to be one."

Madhav recalled his visit to Kashmir when the administration had decided to contest Panchayat elections.

"It was very risky to contest elections in the first place as the terrorists had given a call for election boycott. Regional parties like the NC and PDP have decided not to contest the elections. Congress was also not forthcoming. In such a scenario, BJP workers came forward to accept terrorist challenge and put up candidates," Madhav said in his post.

Madhav addressed the BJP workers who had applied for panchayat elections and among them was Wasim Bari. After concluding his address, Madhav asked them whether they can withstand terrorist intimidations after filing the nominations as many would get threats to withdraw. There was silence for a minute and then one middle-aged contestant rose to answer to Madhav.

"The day we joined the BJP and held up the national flag, we knew we would be killed one day. What is there to fear about now?”, that man said as quoted by Madhav in his Facebook post.

"Again a stunning silence for a few seconds, and then applause and slogans of Bharat Mata ki Jai erupted from the workers, Madhav added.

Ram Madhav's Facebook post:

Wasim Bari's assassination

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that it has identified the killers behind the Killing of Bhartiya Janata Party leader Wasim Bari and two members of his family. Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar while speaking to media outside the residence of killed BJP leader said that two Lashkar terrorists are behind the Killing of BJP leader Wasim and his two family members.

The police have identified the terrorist behind the Killing as Abid Haqqani from Papchan area of Bandipora and a Pakistani terrorist. Both the terrorists who carried out the attack were travelling by foot and fired at a short-range with a pistol. Inspector General of Kashmir Police said that at the time of the killing of BJP leader and his family members none of the personal security officers attached with them were there. Taking strict action against officials for dereliction of their duties, the police has suspended them with immediate effect and they have been taken into custody. Their services will be terminated for the security lapse. A case in this regard has been registered and the investigation is underway.

This is the second time within a month when such an incident in Kashmir Valley where terrorists have targeted politicians. Earlier on June 8, terrorists had shot dead Congress Sarpanch from Anantnag district of South Kashmir Ajay Pandita Bharti. However, both the terrorists involved in the Killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch in South Kashmir was gunned down in Kulgam encounter within days of carrying out this deadly attack.