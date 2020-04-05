Incredible! From US To Europe To China, Foreign Envoys Join India's Light Against Covid

As the nation came together with lit diyas and candles in their hands at 9 pm on Sunday to show solidarity in its fight against COVID-19, many foreign envoys to India also participated in the 9 pm-9 minute event called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Standing with India in these times of difficulty, Envoys from China, Israel, Germany, Europe and Ireland also paid their tributes to the heroes of COVID-19 who are on the frontline tackling the deadly epidemic.

Foreign Envoys light lamps to express solidarity with India

Light a Diya to stand in solidarity with people of #India in the fight against #COVID19. Pay tribute to all medical workers. At this difficult time, #Chinese & Indian people are standing together through thick & thin. Wish India an early victory against the epidemic. #9pm9minute pic.twitter.com/2h9pp7O21d — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) April 5, 2020

Lighting a candle for all those heroes out there who are risking their health to get us through this crisis pic.twitter.com/Ce4MQkp4Kj — Walter J. Lindner (@AmbLindnerIndia) April 5, 2020

The team at @IsraelinIndia joins our brothers and sisters in India as we light up the darkness at #9pm9minutes



Let’s spread light, positivity and hope as we stop the spread of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/POPPT7OM6Y — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) April 5, 2020

#9pm9minutes , together we will fight the darkness of #Covid_19 and bring light and hope to our life pic.twitter.com/XFpjA8dg9Z — Maya Kadosh (@MayaKadosh) April 5, 2020

#ShineALight for all the frontline staff in 🇮🇳 🇮🇪 🇪🇺🌎 risking everything to keep us safe from #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AtuqsGC2uy — Irish Embassy India (@IrlEmbIndia) April 5, 2020

India stands together at 9 pm on April 5

With a ray of hope and determination, Indians lit up their diyas, candles, torches and mobile torchlights in support of their COVID-19 warriors who are fighting day and night to battle the pandemic. PM Modi had appealed Indians to come to their balconies and doors with diyas and torches in a moment of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday.

Citizens across India flooded social media, showing families standing at their balconies with lit torches and diyas. People from all walks of life stood united for our valiant COVID-19 warriors — from doctors to nurses to sanitation workers — who risk themselves to ensure the society remains healthy. PM Modi also lit a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, to challenge the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus.

