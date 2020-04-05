The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Incredible! From US To Europe To China, Foreign Envoys Join India's Light Against Covid

General News

Many foreign envoys stood in solidarity with India by lighting diyas at 9 pm on Sunday as the country united in the pitched battle against the Coronavirus

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

As the nation came together with lit diyas and candles in their hands at 9 pm on Sunday to show solidarity in its fight against COVID-19, many foreign envoys to India also participated in the 9 pm-9 minute event called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Standing with India in these times of difficulty, Envoys from China, Israel, Germany, Europe and Ireland also paid their tributes to the heroes of COVID-19 who are on the frontline tackling the deadly epidemic. 

Foreign Envoys light lamps to express solidarity with India

READ | Let There Be Light! Watch India's Dazzling 9-minute Expression Of Unity Versus Coronavirus

READ | '9 Minutes For India': Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher & Arjun Rampal Light Up Versus COVID

READ | PM Modi Lights A Lamp During '9 Minutes For India' To Vanquish Darkness Caused By COVID-19

India stands together at 9 pm on April 5

With a ray of hope and determination, Indians lit up their diyas, candles, torches and mobile torchlights in support of their COVID-19 warriors who are fighting day and night to battle the pandemic. PM Modi had appealed Indians to come to their balconies and doors with diyas and torches in a moment of solidarity at 9 pm on Sunday.

Citizens across India flooded social media, showing families standing at their balconies with lit torches and diyas. People from all walks of life stood united for our valiant COVID-19 warriors — from doctors to nurses to sanitation workers — who risk themselves to ensure the society remains healthy. PM Modi also lit a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, to challenge the darkness caused by the novel coronavirus. 

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Increases To 3577; 83 Casualties Reported

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Power Minister
'POWER SUPPLY HANDLED SMOOTHLY'
PM Modi
PM'S MOTHER HEERABEN LIGHTS DIYA
PM Modi
MUMBAI SWITCHES OFF FOR COVID
Sachin
SACHIN ON 9 PM 9 MINUTES
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced
RAMAYAN: DID DD TROLL SONAKSHI?