Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla Begins 4-day Sri Lanka Tour; To Review Bilateral Projects

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla began his four-day visit to Sri Lanka on October 2, Saturday. During his visit to the island nation, he will be meeting senior Sri Lankan officials, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and will assess bilateral ties between the two Asian neighbours. The Indian Foreign Ministry informed that Shringla arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on an invitation from his Sri Lankan counterpart Jayanath Colombage.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement that the tour will contribute towards the long-standing multi-faceted relations and deepen bilateral ties between the two nations. Foreign Secretary Shringla will also travel to Kandy, Trincomalee's eastern port district and the country's northern city of Jaffna. After taking charge as India's foreign secretary in January, last year, this is Shringla's first trip to Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit Sri Lanka from 2-5 October, to review the bilateral ties, the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and ongoing cooperation to tackle Covid related disruptions: MEA



Benefits of Harsh Shringla visit to Sri Lanka

The Indian High Commission said on Friday that Shringla's trip will give an opportunity to evaluate bilateral connections, advance current initiatives and address ongoing collaboration to combat COVID-related issues. It should be mentioned that Shringla's visit comes days after Ahmedabad-based Indian multinational conglomerate, the Adani Group, signed a deal with the Port Authority of Sri Lanka to construct the Colombo Port's West International Container Terminal.

According to the Government of Sri Lanka, the $700 million 'Build-Operate-Transfer' contract is the biggest foreign investment within the country's port industry. While the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that Sri Lanka holds a vital part in India's 'Neighbourhood First' police and Shringla's visit reflects the significance in ensuring strong and cordial relationships among the two nations in all sectors of common interest.

Harsh Shringla's Sri Lanka tour also comes at a time Colombo is experiencing economic difficulties, and the Indian foreign secretary is expected to examine if India can help the island nation in its crisis. Shringla's trip to the neighbouring nation is also expected to include discussions over the construction of the West International Container Terminal at Colombo port.

During his meetings in Colombo, Shringla is expected to restart the discussion on India's position on the long-pending Tamil problem. India has repeatedly urged Sri Lanka to fulfil its pledges to safeguard the Tamil community's interests and maintain the country's multi-ethnic and multi-religious identity. The Tamil population in Sri Lanka has been advocating for the adoption of the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, enacted after the 1987 Indo-Sri Lankan deal.

