Foreign Secretary Shringla Says Coronavirus Is The Most 'catastrophic Event' After WWII

Foreign secretary Harsh V Shringala on Thursday said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the 'most catastrophic event' after the Second World War. While speaking on the topic 'Leveraging Strategic Autonomy in a Turbulent World' at a Diamon Jubilee Seminar of National Defence College, Foreign Secretary asserted that it inevitable that people will experience a different world in the post-pandemic era.

Harsh V Shringla said, "The COVID-19 pandemic is the most catastrophic event after the Second World War. It is therefore inevitable that we will experience a different world in the post-pandemic era. We are in the midst of trying to cope with the new reality of going virtual in our day to day life. At the international level, it has uncovered the vulnerabilities of nations and showed us the real manifestation of the practice of international relations."

Shringla: Coronavirus pandemic is one of the most 'catastrophic event'

Acknowledging the strong intent to cooperate, Shringla said that the need to retain 'strategic autonomy' was greater. He also informed that the global economic fallout of the pandemic was going to be one of the biggest challenges in times to come. "As we saw during the 2008 global recession, economic setbacks of this magnitude require a carefully deliberated approach. The breakdown of the global supply chains has, perhaps for the first time, led us to think and explore alternative possibilities," Foreign Secretary added.

He said, "We provided medical supplies, in the form of essential drugs, test kits, protection gear, etc. to over 150 countries, and are extending medical assistance under grants-in-aid to over 80 countries; we sent rapid response medical teams to help Maldives, Kuwait, Mauritius, and Comoros deal with the pandemic; and we dispatched naval assets to deliver COVID related assistance to Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles. We have also successfully brought back over 1.8 million Indian nationals stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic under the Vande Bharat Mission."

Pointing towards India's proactive domestic response in dealing with COVID-19, Shringla said, 'India has played a leading role in initiating and encouraging global conversations on evolving a coordinated response to the pandemic.' He also said that India has played an important role in uplifting global health security by supplying essential medicines to other countries while meeting its own domestic requirements. During the addresses, the Foreign Secretary also spokes about India's other global engagements which include its membership of the UN Security Council next year.

(With ANI inputs)