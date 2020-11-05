US Records Nearly 100,000 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day As America Steps Out To Vote

The United States, on November 4, recorded more than 100,000 new cases of coronavirus, a record one-day increase since the pandemic began. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the latest figure is also accompanied by a steep rise in hospital admission, suggesting that it is not solely due to increased testing. On Wednesday, the county also recorded over 1,100 deaths linked to coronavirus.

As per BBC reports, more than 50,00 people across the United States are currently in hospital with coronavirus, an increase of about 64 per cent from early October. The country’s top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci recently also said that the nation is in for a “whole lot of hurt”. Fauci said that the US could not possibly be positioned more poorly, with colder weather driving people indoors.

Taskforce sounds dire warning

Even though US President Donald Trump has reiterated that coronavirus pandemic would magically vanish, rising cases, hospitalisations and death across the nation are causing the White House task force to sound dire warnings in weekly reports released to states. The officials have warned state and local officials that there must be clear messaging to “act now”.

With more than 9.5 million total coronavirus cases and over 233,000 deaths, the US has both the highest number of cases and the highest total death toll in the world, as per Johns Hopkins University tally. Even with the rapid spread of the virus, the US President has reiterated that deaths are "way down" in the country.

Meanwhile, public health experts — including Fauci -- have repeatedly warned that the US is in for a "whole lot of pain" because it is not controlling the pandemic. Last month, Fauci had said that the nation is on a "very difficult trajectory" and a large number of states are going in the "wrong direction".

US National Institute of Allergy and Heath Infectious Disease's director also noted that political division, as well as fear of economic loss, also affected how the country was currently performing. Talking about the masks becoming a symbol of a person’s political inclination, Fauci said that it has been painful to witness this divisiveness centred around a public health issue.

