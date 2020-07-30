A Kangaroo Is Among The Exotic Wild Species Rescued By Officials From Traffickers In Assam

The forest department of Assam on Tuesday night made a massive recovery during regular frisking. The recovery of exotic wildlife species has been made in Cachar.

The recovery includes a Kangaroo, six Macaw parrots, three tortoises and two monkeys. A vehicle bearing registration number TS 08 UB 1622 has been seized and two persons identified as Narsimha Reddy and Navnath Tukaram Daigude have been detained. In the course of interrogation, they have revealed to the forest personnel that the consignment was headed to Guwahati.

It has been learnt that forest personnel were on a routine frisking for illegal timber when they intercepted the vehicle at Lailapur Forest Sub Beat. One of the forest personnel detected odours emanating from a truck and questioned the driver about the foul smell. The driver tried to mislead the forest personnel saying that it was of rotten fruits. Not convinced, the forest personnel searched the vehicle and found the exotic animals packed in plastic containers.

My heartiest congratulations to the forest officials of Cachar Forest Division who have successfully tracked down & seized an illegal consignment of endangered exotic species including macaws, kangaroo & monkeys enroute to Guwahati. We are alert & active 24X7 to curb such trades pic.twitter.com/PbeeFxgHLG — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) July 29, 2020

The matter is being investigated by the Forest Range Officer of Hawaithang Range, D Deori. The DFO has directed the investigating forest official to ascertain the health of wildlife by local veterinary doctors.

"It is against the backdrop of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its connection to wet markets, it’s high time we put an end to such practices of keeping these exotic species as pets and refrain from illegal wildlife trade," said Forest Range Officer, Deori, adding that identification of exact species is going on.

In its first global report on the illegal wildlife trade, released a week ago, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) described wildlife trafficking as a global threat, which also has links with other organised crimes such as modern slavery, drug trafficking and arms trade. The illegal trade is estimated to generate revenues of up to $23 billion a year.

The recovery of the Kangaroo, a native species of Australia and Macaw Parrots indicate that the consignment is linked to international wildlife trade.

