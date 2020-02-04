Udaipur: Forest Officials Catch Leopard After It Creates Panic At City Palace

A shocking incident triggered fears when a leopard was reported inside the City Palace in Udaipur on February 3. It resulted in a complete halt on tourist movements inside the palace. Rajkumar Singh, CCF, Wildlife, told media that the leopard entered the palace during late hours of the night on Sunday and went straight inside the gallery. A security officer suddenly came across it and immediately shut the door of the gallery to make sure it doesn't come out. The forest officials were immediately called to the spot and they camped inside the hotel on Sunday night.

Tourist movement stopped inside palace

According to the reports, the tourist movement was stopped in the palace. The forest officials tried to sedate the leopard but they failed as the leopard was located at a far off distance. The forest officials then placed a cage near the crystal gallery in which a goat was put to lure the leopard. The leopard was finally caught and tranquilised. The pictures of the leopard were shared by a Twitter user on the social media platform. It took almost 22 hours to catch the leopard.

Leopard caught in Jaipur

Similarly, the forest department in Jaipur caught a wild leopard who escaped from the Lal Kothi area in the capital city of Rajasthan on December 13. According to reports, the search operation lasted for about 21 hours before the animal was tranquilised and put inside a cage. A joint team comprising of officials from the forest and police department were searching for the leopard since it was spotted near the Takhteshahi road, Jaipur.

According to reports, two schools were shut down in the pink city, SMS and Subodh public school in order to ensure the safety of students. Officials issued a warning for all residents to keep doors and windows of their houses shut during the night, requesting them to immediately inform the police control room or the closest police station to their area of residence.

