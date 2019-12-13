Jaipur: Leopard Caught By Forest Officials After 21-hour Search

The forest department in Jaipur caught a wild pather who escaped from the Lal Kothi area in the capital city of Rajasthan on December 13. According to reports, the search operation lasted for about 21 hours before the animal was tranquilised and put inside a cage. A joint team comprising of officials from the forest and police department were searching for the leopard since it was spotted near the Takhteshahi road, Jaipur.

Leopard caught by forest officials

According to reports, two schools were shut down in the pink city, SMS and Subodh public school in order to ensure the safety of students. Officials issued a warning for all residents to keep doors and windows of their houses shut during the night, requesting them to immediately inform the police control room or the closest police station to their area of residence.

District forest officer Sudharshan Sharma said that the leopard may have entered Jaipur from the Jhalana forest area, moving to the university area and from there to the hilly terrain of Modi Doongri.

The leopard had initially entered the city in the wee hours of December 13, straying into the residential area, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation by the forest department. A representative of the forest department said that the last known location of the panther was in Subodh college.

According to reports, the wild cat was first seen in the upscale residential area on Takhteshahi Road, located between JLN Road and Tonk Road. The search operation was conducted during the night at SMS school but officials said that the leopard moved to the RBI office right across the road before moving to Subodh college. Its movement was captured on CCTV.

Woman rescues 20kg python

In a video that has been shared by Harinder Sikka on Twitter, a woman is seen rescuing a snake in Kerala and calling her 'baccha' (kid) after the resue. In the video, Vidya Raju is seen holding the reptile by the head in a lawn in a residential complex in Ernakulam. She is also assisted by two men who held the reptile by its tail.

20 Kg python caught alive by wife of senior Navy officer.

Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts.

I love my Navy. pic.twitter.com/6XNUBvE7MU — Harinder S Sikka (@sikka_harinder) December 11, 2019

She, along with her family, reside in Tarangini apartments in Ernakulam, where the 20kg python was found. Raju routinely assists in the rescue of reptiles. The video shows her visibly unafraid of the snake.

She has received praise from people for showing great skill in capturing the reptile and later putting it in a bag, all the time showing great empathy towards the creature.

