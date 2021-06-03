Former Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin Joins As Dean Of Kautilya School Of Public Policy

Syed Akbaruddin, a retired Indian Civil Servant, former ambassador, and permanent representative of India to the UN decided to devote his time to the service of students and academia post to three decades of service. He will be paving the way for the students of Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad as the Dean of the educational institution. His association with the institute will set the academic bar high and establish the school's commitment towards providing the students with exposure and engaging them directly with the best minds of the policy fraternity. Syed Akbaruddin is an acclaimed name among top diplomats and various platforms of foreign policy, with his involvement students would get a greater vision for serving the nation as tomorrow's leaders.

Mr. Syed Akbaruddin announcing his mentorship to Kautylia School of Public Policy said, "Excited to make a new start with Kautylia School of Public Policy. Looking forward to being part of an environment that will enable students better understanding the processes, programs, and politics of public policies in a globalized world."

The Founder Director asserted that Mr. Akbaruddin's in-depth knowledge of international issues and his role as the spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs would influence the student. It was further stated by Mr. Pabbisetty that students will learn valuable lessons about Mr. Syed Akbaruddin's ever-growing public policy and his contribution to India's growing recognition on the international platform.

"A school that is born global must have an interface with the rest of the world and in particular with multilateral organizations. Mr. Akbarruddin will help our students get access to various multilateral organizations as well as ensure that our students get to understand the global issues from close quarters", claimed Mr. Prateek Kanwal, Co-founder of Kautilya School of Public Policy.

Mr. Prateek Kanwal also asserted that Mr. Akbaruddin's experience in dealing with issues like climate change, terrorism, education, cybersecurity, digital, and nuclear technology at the UN level will provide the students with practical knowledge.

Adding to the Institution's achievement in getting Mr. Akbaruddin as the Dean, Mr. M. Sri Bharat, President of GITAM said that the faculty is looking forward to work with him in encouraging the students across the country that sky is the limit when it comes to policymaking. Mr. M. Sri Bharat also said, "Mr. Akabaruddin's qualifications and his years of experience of making things happen with swift action and determination leads us to believe that students now have doors open to the best at Kautilya."