Former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha Passes Away At 68, After Testing COVID -19 Positive

Former CBI director Ranjit Sinha passed away at 68 due to COVID related complications on Friday.

Ranjit Sinha

The Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ranjit Sinha passed away on April 16, Friday. The Former Director had tested positive for the COVID-19 infection on Thursday night and breathed his last at 4:30 am on Friday, as per news agency ANI. 

Later in the day, his son in law in law also took to his Twitter handle to communicate the news. "With profound grief, I inform you of the sad demise of my Father in Law Mr Ranjit Sinha, IPS 1974(Retd) who left us for heavenly abode today morning," he wrote while wishing for his soul to rest in peace. He added, Please pray almighty God to give us enough strength to us to overcome from this unbearable loss."

An MPhil from the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Sinha cracked the coveted Union Public Service Examination in 1974, at the young age of 21 to become a Bihar cadre IPS (Indian Police Service) officer. From there began his four-decade-long journey, during which he served as the Director-General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force, and the Railway Protection Force and also held key positions in the CBI in Patna and Delhi, before joining as the director in 2012.

So far, the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of approx 1,75,000 people alone in India.

(Credits-PTI)

