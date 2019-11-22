Former Manipur Chief Minister Caught With Demonetised Currency

In a massive crackdown against the former Chief Minister of Manipur O. Ibobi Singh, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 9 locations which include Aizawl, Imphal and Gurgaon. This also involves senior bureaucrats. The investigation was initiated on the request of the Manipur government.

Former Manipur CM accused of misappropriating government funds

It has been alleged that the accused, Ibobi Singh, while working as Chairman of Manipur Development Society from June 30, 2009, to July 06, 2017, in conspiracy with others, misappropriated Government funds to the tune of Rs. 332 crore (approx.) out of the total amount of Rs. 518 crore (approx.) which was entrusted to them for the purpose of executing development work. CBI took over the investigation of two cases which were earlier registered by Manipur Police. The agency has seized around Rs 15.47 lakhs from all locations. Interestingly, old currency (demonetised) approximately Rs 36.49 lakh was also seized.

READ | Manipur: Small dairy farmer becomes one of the largest suppliers of milk in Manipur

READ | Amnesty India faces more trouble as CBI registers a fresh FIR

Demonetised currency worth Rs 26.49 lakh seized

Documents related to various properties including plots, houses and apartments were seized. Demonetised currency worth Rs 26.49 lakh seized from the residence of former Manipur CM. Cash approximately Rs 11.47 lakh (current currency) and demonetised currency worth Rs 26.49 lakh was seized from the former chief minister's residence. O Ibobi Singh is first big politician to have been caught with demonetised currency. Keeping demonetised currency is an offence under the Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017. A person found guilty under it can end up paying a fine five times of amount seized.

List of movable and immovable properties seized 1. Y Ningthem Singh, former project Rs 10 lakh in demonetised currency Two sets of palatial properties with garden and swimming pool in Imphal approximately 3500 square yards 2. DS Punia, former chairman and retired IAS. One apartment in Uniworld City, One residential plot in Noida, Two shops in Dwarka, One flat in Saket and Seven bank accounts 3. PC Lawnmkunga retired IAS and the then chairman Four lakh cash (current currency) 4. O Nabakishore retired IAS, Four storied building spread over 7000 square feet of land two houses Nine bank accounts Flat in Ghaziabad Flat in Gurugram Two storied building (under construction) in Manipur Hyundai dealership in Imphal in name of his wife and son 5. Ranjeet Singh, administrative office Double storied house in Aizawl .02 acre of agriculture land near Imphal in his wife's name.

READ | Over 1,000 vacant posts in CBI: Government tells Rajya Sabha

READ | Ganpathy suicide case:CBI gives clean chit to KJ George,says 'I always said I am innocent'