Ganpathy Suicide Case:CBI Gives Clean Chit To KJ George,says 'I Always Said I Am Innocent'

After being given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death case of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M K Ganapathy, Congress leader K J George on Thursday stated that he was politically targeted. In an interview with ANI, George stated, "I always said I am innocent. It was a politically motivated targeting. I am grateful to my party high-command, they stood by me despite many allegations from BJP including by Prime Minister Modi."

'CBI has given clean chit to KJ George'

CBI has given clean chit to @thekjgeorge in Ganapathi suicide case



CBI says allegations that KJG held grudge against deceased is far-fetched theory



BJP politicized the issue for petty gains, should apologise for misleading people

George had been booked for abetment of suicide

The CBI in 2017 had booked KJ George for abetment of suicide in Mangaluru Deputy SP MK Ganapathy death case. Ganapathy allegedly committed suicide in a room at a lodge in Madikeri on July 7, 2016. According to the FIR copy apart from George, former IGP (Lokayukta) Pranov Mohanty and ADGP (state intelligence), AM Prasad had also been listed as accused in this case.

It is noteworthy that just before his death, Ganapathy had accused George, AM Prasad (IG-Intelligence) and Pranab Mohanty (IGP-Lokayukta) of harassment in an interview to a local TV channel and said, "In case something happens to me, they will be responsible". The police had initially registered a case of suicide, but the deceased's family had alleged that the matter was not being investigated properly. Following this, the family approached the judiciary hoping for a relook into the case. In the petition that was filed before the court, the family has alleged that no action was taken against the suspects because of their influential position. The court transferred the case to the CBI for investigation. CBI had then booked all three under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) read with Section 34 (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

