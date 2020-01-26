Former President Pranab Mukherjee Says We Should Celebrate Our 'ethos' On Republic Day

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee tweeted to wish the country a Happy Republic Day. The former President stated that we should celebrate and reaffirm the 'ethos' that we have given to ourselves through the constitution.

Wishing fellow countrymen on the occasion of India’s 71st #RepublicDay.Let us celebrate and reaffirm the ethos that we gave to ourselves through our Constitution. Jai Hind! #CitizenMukherjee pic.twitter.com/ypohac1GdZ — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) January 26, 2020

'Peaceful protests deepen democratic roots'

Pranab Mukherjee had earlier spoken on the "present wave" of largely peaceful protests that have "gripped" the country stating that they will once again help in deepening India's democratic roots. He said the last few months have witnessed people, particularly the youth, come out on the streets in large numbers to voice their views on issues "which in their view are important". "Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see," he said at an event organized by the Election Commission.

India celebrates 71st Republic Day

The Republic Day celebrations started in New Delhi in the presence of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is the Chief Guest in this year's celebrations. The parade saw India display the pride of its armed forces mixed with the cultural extravagance of the Indian States. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid respects at the National War Memorial near India Gate, and the President arrived with the chief guest.

The Indian National Flag was unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the National Anthem. The parade was commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker was the parade Second-in-Command.

(With Agency Inputs)

