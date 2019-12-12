Sharmistha Mukherjee Reveals What Mamata Banerjee Sent To Pranab Mukherjee On His Birthday

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, December 11, wished former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and sent him sweets. To this, daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter and thanked the Chief Minister. Pranab Mukherjee who served as the 13th President of India during 2012-2017 celebrates his 84th birthday on December 11.

Thank you so much Mamata di for the sweets😊🙏 https://t.co/AAfkXQmfjq — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 11, 2019

Mamata Banerjee's tweet:

Wishing you a very happy birthday Pranab (Da) Mukherjee. Wish you good health in the days to come. @CitiznMukherjee

শুভ জন্মদিন প্রণব দা। ভালো থাকবেন, সুস্থ থাকবেন @CitiznMukherjee — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 11, 2019

PM Modi wishes Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and wished Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday. According to PM Modi, the former President of India served the country with 'diligence' and 'determination'. He also called Pranab Mukherjee a 'remarkable former President' and 'statesman'.

Read: Delhi has become unsafe for women: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Birthday greetings to our remarkable former President and statesman, Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has served India with diligence and determination. He is widely admired across the spectrum for his intellect, wit and razor-sharp memory. Praying for his long life. @CitiznMukherjee — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2019

Read: 'Why not Myanmar, Sri Lanka?: Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek opposes CAB & attacks BJP

Pranab Mukherjee's political career

Pranab Mukherjee in his political career of around five decades has occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India and has been recognized as a senior leader in the Indian National Congress. Before serving as the President of the Nation, Pranab Mukherjee has also served as the Finance Minister of the country during 2009-2012. Mukherjee got his first break into politics when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi helped him get elected to the Rajya Sabha back in 1969 on a Congress ticket. Later during PM Narasimha Rao's tenure, Pranab Mukherjee was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Indian planning commission and later on became the External Affairs minister in the year 1995. He was heavily tipped to become Prime Minister during the UPA years, though Manmohan Singh ended up occupying the top post for the entire double-term.

Read: Pranab Mukherjee: Innovation should focus on solving problems of poor

Read: 'Not Worried over slow rate of GDP Growth', says Pranab Mukherjee