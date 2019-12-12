The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sharmistha Mukherjee Reveals What Mamata Banerjee Sent To Pranab Mukherjee On His Birthday

General News

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, December 11, wished former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and sent him sweets.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, December 11, wished former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and sent him sweets. To this, daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee took to Twitter and thanked the Chief Minister. Pranab Mukherjee who served as the 13th President of India during 2012-2017 celebrates his 84th birthday on December 11. 

Mamata Banerjee's tweet: 

PM Modi wishes Pranab Mukherjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and wished Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday. According to PM Modi, the former President of India served the country with 'diligence' and 'determination'. He also called Pranab Mukherjee a 'remarkable former President' and 'statesman'. 

Read: Delhi has become unsafe for women: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Read: 'Why not Myanmar, Sri Lanka?: Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek opposes CAB & attacks BJP

Pranab Mukherjee's political career

Pranab Mukherjee in his political career of around five decades has occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India and has been recognized as a senior leader in the Indian National Congress. Before serving as the President of the Nation, Pranab Mukherjee has also served as the Finance Minister of the country during 2009-2012. Mukherjee got his first break into politics when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi helped him get elected to the Rajya Sabha back in 1969 on a Congress ticket. Later during PM Narasimha Rao's tenure, Pranab Mukherjee was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Indian planning commission and later on became the External Affairs minister in the year 1995. He was heavily tipped to become Prime Minister during the UPA years, though Manmohan Singh ended up occupying the top post for the entire double-term.

Read: Pranab Mukherjee: Innovation should focus on solving problems of poor

Read: 'Not Worried over slow rate of GDP Growth', says Pranab Mukherjee

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST