Former SPG Additional Director PK Mishra spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday's edition of The Debate sharing details of the protocol during a Prime Minister's visit to a state, and how the responsibility to protect him lay with the state government and DGP. Explaining the nitty-gritty of the protocol, PK Mishra stated that SPG was only the inner-most cordon of the PM's security with 7-8 officials and during visits, functioned based on security briefings of the state police and IB.

"The question of why SPG has taken PM on that route, I can tell you that PM was supposed to go by chopper. Because of bad weather, the chopper program was cancelled and as per the clearance given by the state police, that is the DG Police of Punjab, SPG decided to take him on the alternate route earmarked by the state police. Security responsibility of the PM, whenever he visits any state is that of the state government, particularly of DGP," said the former SPG.

"In impromptu conditions or roadblocks, it is the duty of state police. When the PM moves, the road has to be sanitised and roadblocks have to be cleared using force by the state police. Because of PM's movement, all SPs and police officials were supposed to remain along the road. They were not there, and the Punjab Police knew this. SPG is the innermost cordon, the close protection team of only 7-8 persons. They take security briefings from the state police and IB," he added.

#BREAKING on #LapseOrConspiracy | Former SPG Addl Director PK Mishra speaks out on the security breach; says 'The security responsibility of PM when he visits a state is of the state govt and the DGP. SPG is the inner-most cordon' https://t.co/NWgtMkjnrK pic.twitter.com/YuInPd5sDn — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022

What the SPG protocol says

Earlier, Republic Media Network had underlined how the Punjab Government's claims that it was the SPG's duty to secure PM Modi fall through. As per the SPG Blue Book Chapter 1, Rule 1 states that the overall responsibility for ensuring the safety of the PM rests with the State Government and responsibility for providing proximate security rests with the SPG as per the SPG Act 1988. Chapter 1 Rule 2 states that State Police shall make all protective arrangements for the security and safety of the Prime Minister. Chapter 1 Rule 5 states that implementation of these rules will be the responsibility of the DGP of the state.

PM Modi's convoy was stuck at a flyover near Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, posing an immense threat to the Head of State. His procession was blocked by protestors around 30km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bhatinda Airport. The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse, has sought a detailed report from the state government.

Image: Republic World