Four new cases take Arunachal's COVID tally to 55,212

Itanagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday reported four new COVID-19 cases, two less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 55,212, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Four more people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 54,888.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 99.41 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 44 active cases, the SSO said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at nine, followed by Tawang at eight and the Capital Complex Region at seven.

The state has so far conducted over 11.92 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 717 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.55 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 13,53,505 people have been inoculated so far. PTI UPL BDC BDC

