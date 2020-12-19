Four People Arrested For Putting PM Modi's Varanasi Office On Sale For Rs 7.5 Crores

In a bizarre incident, four people took pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi office and published them online for sale. They have been arrested as they had put the office on sale for Rs 7.5 crores. The ad listed it as a villa with 4 rooms and 4 bathrooms with a carpet area of 6,500 sqft. The UP police has removed the pictures now and has arrested the 4 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has a parliamentary office at Jawahar Nagar Colony in Bhelupur.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Varanasi Amit Pathak said in a statement, “An FIR has been registered in Bhelupur police station and we have arrested four people. The man who had taken a photograph of the building has also been nabbed. We are investigating the case, as of now.”

PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi in November visited his parliamentary constituency to inaugurate a six-lane stretch of the national highway between the city and Prayagraj, and also attended Dev Deepawali. The Prime Minister undertook a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project and went to the Sarnath archaeological site. The 73-km stretch of the newly widened and six-lane NH19, which has been made with a cost of Rs 2,447 crore, is expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi an hour.

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Assocham today

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham )in its foundation week. “Assocham will call upon the Prime Minister of India to share his perspective about Indian and global economies with Indian industry,” the chamber said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Thursday that PM Modi will present the “ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award” to Ratan Tata, who will receive the award on behalf of the Tata Group. The theme of the programme organised by Assocham, one of India’s top trade organisations is, ‘India’s resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy.’ The week-long programme which started on Tuesday witnessed various speakers this year.

