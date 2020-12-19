India's 1st Para-cyclist Aditya Mehta Reaches Hyderabad After Cycling For Nearly 2,500 Km

India's first para cyclist and world record holder Aditya Mehta on Friday reached Hyderabad after cycling for nearly 2,500 kilometres from Kashmir. The Indian para cyclist is on a 45-day long 'Infinity Ride' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through which he aims to raise funds and help differently-abled children in their sports career. Mehta has started the ride on November 19 and reached Hyderabad on November 30. Apart from Aditya Mehta, many other cyclists are also participating in the cycle ride.

Infinity Ride 2020

While speaking to ANI about 'Infinity Ride', Harsh Mehta said, "Every year we organise this 'Infinity Ride' to raise funds for the differently-abled children to help them build their career in sports. And in the same way 'Infinity Ride' is being organised this year too and unlike previous years, we are not just raising funds for the differently-abled children but we are also reaching out to them for them to come over to the 'Aditya Mehta Foundation' and provide them with proper food and accommodation for free of cost along with training and adaptive devices required for para-sports."

Stating that he along with other cyclists have received great support from Border Security Force, Mehta said that the co-para cyclists have taken part in this 'Infinity Ride' to reach out to the differently-abled children and raise funds for them. Recalling his journey so far, Mehta said that he had started 'Infinity Ride' alone in 2013 and now there are 10 para cyclists with him. "So I am sure that this is going to create an impact," he added.

Board member of Aditya Mehta Foundation Shilpa Reddy said that 'Infinity Ride' aims to raise funds and create awareness about the para-sports. Asserting that it is a proud moment for everyone as the para cyclists have reached Hyderabad after they began their ride on November 19, Shilpa Reddy said that Aditya Mehta Foundation is also reaching out to the differently-abled children to enter into para-sports.

In order to extend her support to the cyclists, Manchi Lakshmi, an Indian film actress also joined the cycle ride in Hyderabad. She said, "Aditya Mehta is trying to give a second life to the differently-abled children. As a support to the cyclists, we rode alongside cyclists for about 20 kilometres to ride them into Hyderabad city. Such awareness campaigns show that there is hope at the end of the tunnel.''

The cyclists have so far covered 2,500 km of distance and their ride is scheduled to culminate in Kanyakumari on December 31. The ride to Kanyakumari will start on December 20 from Aditya Mehta Foundation Infinity Para Sports and Rehabilitation Centre here in Hyderabad. Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will flag off the cyclists on December 20.

(With ANI Inputs)