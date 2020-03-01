Free Gorakhpur 'chicken Mela' To Dispel Coronavirus Fears Proves Big Hit; Blocks Roads

In order to dispel rumours about the deadly coronavirus, a full plate of chicken dishes for just Rs 30 each was distributed in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Saturday. As per sources, the rumours of coronavirus being spread via chickens has seen poultry sales take a hit. Earlier on Friday, Telangana ministers collectively ate chicken on-stage to similarly put an end to rumours that the virus is spread through poultry products.

The 'chicken mela' was organised by Poultry Farm Association, with the association's president putting forth that people had stopped eating chicken since the past one month, due to fear of Coronavirus.

He further stated that the association cooked over a thousand kilograms of chicken for the Mela and the entire stock was finished by the end. He added that the Chicken Mela was held in front of the Gorakhpur railway station and it proved to be a major crowd puller and left all roads leading to the railway station blocked for hours.

READ: S Korea reports 594 more coronavirus cases, total 2,931

Telangana Ministers Eat Chicken On Stage For Coronavirus Awareness Campaign

Telangana ministers on Friday, February 28, collectively ate chicken to put an end to rumours that the virus is spread through poultry products. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industry, Information Technology and Municipal Administration, joined Minister for Health Etela Rajender, Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud and MP Ranjit Reddy and others to eat chicken on stage in Hyderabad to dispel rumors of coronavirus spreading from chicken.

The event was organised by the National Egg Coordination Committee, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association and Telangana Poultry Federation along with leading poultry breeders to clear the myths.

Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others ate chicken on stage in Hyderabad yesterday in a bid to end rumours that #Coronavirus is transmitted through chicken and egg. pic.twitter.com/WnG1ydZOli — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

READ: Canada issues travel health notices amid Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak

As per Chinese health officials, 47 more people have now died of the deadly coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 79,251 as of Saturday, February 29.

Coronavirus has now affected over 82,000 people worldwide and caused more than 2,800 deaths. While about 30,000 of the affected have been cured, fear of infections is still rampant and growing.

READ: Kerala clears 10,000 people for Hajj amidst Coronavirus fears