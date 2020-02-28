Canada Issues Travel Health Notices Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Public Health Agency of Canada issued travel health notice for seven countries which include Iran, Hong Kong, China, Northern Italy, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread rapidly. Travel health notices are part of the government of Canada’s travel advisory for a particular country. According to the reports, the Canadian government advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China, despite a drop in infection cases over a week. It has placed China at a level 3 alert, or "avoid non-essential travel. Iran, Italy and South Korea are all at level 2, or "practice special precautions" due to hundreds of confirmed cases recently being reported from the three countries.

Notice issued to warn Canadian travellers

The notice has been issued to alert the Canadian travellers to make them aware about the health risks associated when they travel. The agency also urged its citizens to keep a curb on their health while travelling. It added that if someone develops any symptoms, they should contact their local health authority. In the wake of such a serious health emergency, several countries have declared travel restrictions. These include several European nations and one closer to China's own borders, the Phillippines. Coronavirus has affected over 80,000 people worldwide, with the death toll now standing at more than 2800.

Countries issue travel notices

Multiple reports suggested that Italy had a surge in the number of people affected from 80 to 400. BBC reported that Italy is one of the countries with travel restrictions. Some of the restrictions include any product import form China and also tourism in places like Milan and Venice. The area neighbouring to this have witnessed the outbreak. Coronavirus outbreak has registered twelve deaths so far. South Korean officials have registered over two hundred cases in the past week. It is one of the countries with travel restrictions as the authorities want to keep the number to a minimum. The countries with travel restrictions have been extended and any flights to and fro from China have been cancelled. The tourism in the state is also on a halt according to several media reports.

