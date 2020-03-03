Fresh Coronavirus Case Traced Back To Noida, Alert Issued In The Region

One of the two fresh cases of coronavirus that have been detected in the national capital has found its roots in Mayur Vihar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The patient in the subject here is a 45-yr old man who allegedly travelled on an Air India flight. He has travel history from Italy on February 21, and he reportedly boarded the AI plane from Vienna to Delhi on February 25.

6 patients have been kept in isolation in Agra

According to the latest information made available to the media, there are six cases of high fever load that have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who came in contact with the COVID-19 patient in Delhi on Monday. They have been kept in isolation and their samples have been sent to NIV Pune for confirmation.

After the development, CMO of Uttar Pradesh issued notices to 1,000 companies and an alert has also been issued in the region post the detection of the outbreak of this fatal respiratory virus in the national capital. Dr Anurag Bhargav while speaking to Republic Media Network said, "All the people who are coming from abroad have been asked to inform the health facilities nearby to prevent further outbreak of the fatal virus. We have also issued notices to 1000 companies located in the nearby areas. The schools in the area are also being sanitized"

Screening underway at 21 airports

As per the numbers from the Health Ministry till Monday, more than 52,000 people have been screened at the airports and number of airports where the screening is underway is 21. 12 countries which are under the scanner are China, Singapore, Thailand, Hongkong, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Nepal, Indonesia, Italy, and Iran.

3,000 scanners and dedicated aerobridges at 21 airports and 12 major and 65 minor seaports are screening all travellers from these 12 countries for symptoms. More than 12,000 people have been screened at seaports and 10,24,000 people are screened at borders. As of now, 25,000,738 people are under home surveillance. Home surveillance is the Quarantine which involves separating asymptomatic people who travelled to an unaffected country or have come in contact with a sick person for 14 days. They should stay confined to a room and use the triple LED mask to minimise human contact and clearly stay separated linen and utensils.

(Representative image, credits: PTI)