Noida School Postpones Exams After Parent Of Student Catches COVID-19

A Noida school associated with Shri Ram Millenium chain of schools has decided to postpone its annual examinations after a student's parent was tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday. The school administration has sprung in action after the news regarding the student's parent began circulating on social media.

"Dear Parents, due to certain unavoidable circumstances we will be postponing the exams scheduled today. The new dates will be communicated shortly," a message by school administration read.

"The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave," the administration added in the message. A senior official in school who requested anonymity has also confirmed the developments.

'We have taken all precautionary measures'

"Yes, the said patient of COVID-19 is a parent of our student, we have taken all precautionary measures and are in constant contact with the health ministry to monitor the situation," the senior official said.

Sources in School administration have confirmed that the Director of the school chain has also called an urgent meeting on the issue in one of its school in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, the Noida campus of the school has been shut down and officials from health ministry have reached the spot to sanitise the school as well as take samples for further tests to verify if others in contact with the student or his parents have taken up COVID-19 virus.

'The school building is being sanitised'

According to screenshots of Whatsapp messages being circulated online, the student's parent had thrown a birthday party on February 28 and several other students of the school had participated in the celebrations. Gautam Budh Nagar CMO Dr Anurag Bharghav said he reached the Noida school after the department received the reports.

"The school building is being sanitised and blood tests of five families have been sent for examination," the CMO said.

Bharghav said the five families had attended the birthday party, which was hosted by the man who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Bharghav added that the man had found out that he was infected with coronavirus only after the birthday party.

On Monday, two cases of COVID-19 were found positive one of them was from Delhi who is currently under treatment and is being closely monitored. According to the Health Ministry, the person who has tested positive from Delhi has a travel history to Italy. Further details of his travels were being ascertained. The Ministry also said that the patient was stable and was being closely monitored.

(Representative image, Credits: AP)