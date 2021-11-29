Fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry dip to 12, no fatalities for fourth straight day

Puducherry, Nov 29 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry reported 12 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,893, a senior official of the Department of Health said.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- for the fourth straight day and toll remained at 1,872, Director of the Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The 12 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,164 samples and were spread over Puducherry (five), Mahe (four) and Karaikal (3). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh case in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday.

The union territory had clocked 21 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The Health department Director said the number of active cases stood at 296 with 59 patients in hospitals and the remaining 237 in home isolation.

As many as 28 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries rose to 1,26,725.

The Department has so far tested 19.82 lakh samples and found that 16.81 lakh of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.03 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.32 per cent respectively.

The Health Department so far has administered 12,07,678 doses which comprised 7,49,928 first doses and 4,57,750 second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)