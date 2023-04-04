Fresh Stone Pelting In West Bengal's Hooghly, Train Services Suspended After BJP's Yatra

After clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shobha yatra on Sunday, a fresh incident of stone pelting was reported in the Hooghly district of West Bengal on Monday evening. The reported incident near Rishra Railway Station led to disturbance in local and mail express train services.

The Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Kaushik Miron, asserted that the incident of stone pelting took place at Rishra Railway station. He said, "For the security of common people, all local and mail express train services have been suspended on Howrah-Bardhaman Main Line." Subsequently, security was beefed up in the area after the deployment of a rapid action force (RAF) and police officials.

BJP leader and West Bengal LoP, Suvendu Adhikari, while slamming the TMC government for the fresh violence, said, "Stone pelting & bombing near Rishra Railway Station forced suspension of local & express train services on the Howrah-Bardhaman Line. After RPF's action train services now have been restored. Rishra is burning & the entire State Administration is enjoying the beach holiday in Digha."

Bengal heats up after Ram Navami

After the clashes between two groups broke out in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations on March 30, several similar incidents of violence were reported from different areas in the following days. The clashes that erupted during the BJP's Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Sunday, led to the imposition of prohibitory orders in the whole region. The state government later issued prohibitory orders and also suspended internet services across the district.

The state government in an official statement, said, "In order to prevent obstruction, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed, or danger to human life, health or safety or a disturbance of the public tranquillity, or a riot or an affray, through an order under section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, it is promulgated that."

Earlier during Ram Navami celebrations, several vehicles were torched and properties were damaged in Howrah. Following this, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the probe. According to sources, A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation. Nearly 40 people have been already arrested in connection with clashes during Ram Navami.