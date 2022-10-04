From Combat Aircraft To Chinook Choppers, All To Be Display On IAF Day; See Rehearsal Pics

With the objective of moving major government events and festivities out of the national capital in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Indian Air Force (IAF) for the first time will hold Air Force Day celebrations on October 8, not in Delhi’s Hindon Airbase as has been the case in the past, but in Chandigarh at the Sukhna lake. The objective being people not only from the host city but also from the adjoining cities can come and witness the Air Force spectacle.

"This year, the Indian Air Force has decided that the major Air Force Day festivities on October 8 like the flypast and parade would be held in Chandigarh. The idea is that more and more people should watch the air show and people from all parts of the country should see what their Air Force is and know its capabilities," ANI reported.

The preparations are underway in Chandigarh to hold the mega show and the IAF has kicked off the rehearsals. Here are some of the snapshots from the IAF exercise in the run-up to the 90th IAF Day celebrations.

#WATCH | The preparations for Air Force Day are underway at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh. Indian Air Force Day is celebrated on October 8.



For the first time, Air Force Day will be celebrated outside the Hindon base of Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/CRHufLjQSr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

Rehearsal ahead of 90th IAF Day 2022

All types of aerial vehicles from the IAF will display manoeuvres in the skies over Sukhna lake, Chandigarh. From combat aircraft, and transport planes to the Chinook heavy-lift choppers, here are some shots taken from the rehearsal conducted by the IAF for the grand event.

The Indian Air Force was raised on October 8, 1932

Notably, this is for the first time the IAF Day celebrations are organised out of Delhi, over Sukhna lake in Chandigarh.

2006 onwards, IAF has been celebrating IAF Day at the Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic team will also perform at the airshow. As per reports, the venues will change every year.

Catch us performing live at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh celebrating the 90th Air Force Day on 08 Oct 22.#SuryakiranAerobaticTeam #IAF @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/pQtr9bE6k5 — Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (@Suryakiran_IAF) October 2, 2022

IMAGE: ANI