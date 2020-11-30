From Kashi Vishwanath To NH Inauguration, Here's PM Modi Full Itinerary For Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday to inaugurate a six-lane stretch of the national highway between the city and Prayagraj. He will also participate in Deepotsav celebrations at the Ganges ghats. PM Modi has a number of activities lined up for his one-day visit to the city on November 30.

Here's Prime Minister's itinerary for his visit to Varanasi

14:05 hours - PM will land at the Varanasi airport

14:40 hours - He will arrive at the Khajuri Maidan to inaugurate the Varanasi-Prayagraj National Highway

16:05 hours - PM will reach Domari river jetty to take a boat ride for Lalita Ghat

16:30 hours - He will arrive at the Kashi Vishwanath temple from Lalita Ghat

16:30 to 16:50 hours - PM Modi undertake a site visit of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project

17:20 hours - He will arrive at Rajghat for Dev Deepawali Mahotsav

18:10 hours - PM will view the laser light show by boat

19:00 hours - He will arrive at Ravidas Ghat to pay floral tributes at the statue of Sarnath

19:50 hours - PM Modi will visit the Sarnath archaeological site and also view the light and sound show there

20:55 hours - PM will depart from the Varanasi airport by B-77 flight

READ | UP CM Visits Varanasi To Review Preparations For PM's Visit

READ | PM Modi To Inaugurate Widened NH Stretch, Attend Dev Deepawali In Varanasi On Monday

Highlights of the visit

The Prime Minister will start the Dev Deepawali festivities by lighting an earthen lamp on the Raj Ghat of Varanasi, which will be followed by lighting of 11 lakh diyas on both sides of the holy river Ganga. He will also see the light and sound show at the archaeological site of Sarnath, which had been inaugurated by him earlier this month.

Dev Deepawali has become a world-famous festival of light and fervour in Varanasi and is celebrated on every 'Poornima' of the Hindu month of 'Kartik'.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the 73-km wide and six-lane NH19, which has been made at a cost of Rs 2,447 crore. It expected to reduce the travel time between Prayagraj and Varanasi by an hour.

READ | PM Modi Concludes COVID Vaccine Tour, Asserts 'India's Duty To Assist Other Countries'

READ | PM Modi Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stone Of Various Development Projects In Varanasi