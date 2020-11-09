PM Modi Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stone Of Various Development Projects In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects, worth over Rs 614 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on Monday. The projects inaugurated include the renovation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, multipurpose seed storehouse and Sarnath Light and Sound show.

Other projects inaugurated were agriculture produce warehouse of 100 MT, IPDS phase 2, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, Varanasi city smart lighting work, along with 105 Anganwadi Kendras and 102 'Gau Ashray Kendras'.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for projects including the redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, up-gradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city and development of tourist places.

The Prime Minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of these projects during the event. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.

PM to unveil Swami Vivekananda's statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University through video-conferencing on November 12, according to JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. The unveiling of the statue will be preceded by a programme on Swami Vivekananda, the VC said in an official statement on Sunday.

"Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India has been fortunate to produce. He enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. The statue of Swami Vivekananda has been installed in the university campus with the support of JNU alumni," he added.

