Fuel Price Hike: Petrol, Diesel Rates Continue To Rise; Check Out State-wise Cost

Due to the continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, there has been an increasing resentment among the people. In the latest development, the Congress party in Rajasthan took out a march on food and tractors in Jaipur against BJP-led Centre, opposing the rising duel price and 3 farm laws.

Oppn protest fuel price hike

On the other hand, Digvijaya Singh along with other Congress leaders in Bhopal staged a protest against the fuel price hike. The Opposition while protesting said, "Central Excise duty should be slashed immediately". Not only this, but the Madya Pradesh Congress has also called for a half-day statewide "bandh" today.

Apart from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, people have been protesting against the rising prices of petrol and diesel from different parts of the country. Opposition parties, in particular, have taken an aggressive stance against the central government over the increase in oil prices. The Congress party is also preparing for a protest in Delhi. Also, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ram Singh 'Netaji' on Thursday, on rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items, said that if the central government did not take any measures to control fuel price hike, soon all the residents would agitate in Badarpur assembly constituency.

State-wise fuel prices

Andhra Pradesh - 87.24 Rs/L

Assam - 87.24 Rs/L

Bihar - 92.91 Rs/L

Chhattisgarh - 89.06 Rs/L

Gujarat - 87.67 Rs/L

Haryana - 88.67 Rs/L

Himachal Pradesh - 88.55 Rs/L

Jammu And Kashmir - 92.11 Rs/L

Jharkhand - 88.06 Rs/L

Karnataka - 93.22 Rs/L

Kerala - 91.05 Rs/L

Madhya Pradesh - 98.64 Rs/L

Maharashtra - 97.30 Rs/L

Odisha - 91.30 Rs/L

Punjab - 89.64 Rs/L

Rajasthan - 97.10 Rs/L

Tamil Nadu - 93.07 Rs/L

Telangana - 94.18 Rs/L

Uttar Pradesh - 88.78 Rs/L

Uttarakhand - 89.44 Rs/L

West Bengal - 91.78 Rs/L

NCT Of Delhi- 90.58 Rs/L

PM Modi on fuel price hike

While addressing an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed energy import dependence of the country. PM also informed that India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53% of its gas requirement. PM said, "Can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened."

