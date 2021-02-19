'Painfuel Increase': Amul Joins The Fuel Price Hike Debate With Its New Topical

Commenting on the rise of the petrol and diesel prices, Amul joined in with its witty topical and wordplay on 'painful' that read, 'Painfuel increase'. Petrol prices surged over Rs. 100 per liter in some states, while oil marketing companies have also raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday.

Taking a jibe at the spiraling rise in prices, the Amul girl in the cartoon could be seen worried as she looked at the price on the petrol meter while filling her car tank. "The steeply rising fuel prices!," Amul captioned the topical.

Netizens react

Well done @Amul_Coop really it's very tough situation due to regular price increase of Petrol — Dipankar Ghosh (@bubai_kdh) February 19, 2021

I m fan of ur creativity...current affairs in typical AMUL style with pinch of humour.... — Garry (@Gurmeet25226350) February 19, 2021

Thanks for understanding the common men common issues 😊 — deepak pande (@deepakpande77) February 19, 2021

While addressing an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed energy import dependence of the country. PM also informed that India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53% of its gas requirement. PM said, "Can we be so import-dependent? I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened."

On the other hand, due to continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, there is increasing resentment among the people. Opposition parties, in particular, have taken an aggressive stance against the central government over the increase in oil prices. The Congress party is also preparing for a protest in Delhi. Also, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ram Singh 'Netaji' on Thursday, on rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items, said that if the central government did not take any measures to control fuel price hike, soon all the residents would agitate in Badarpur assembly constituency.

