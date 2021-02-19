Fuel Price Rises For 11th Consecutive Day, Petrol Crosses Rs 90-mark In Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise across the country, including Delhi-NCR. Oil marketing companies have also raised the prices of petrol and diesel on Friday. In Delhi, the price of petrol has increased by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 33 paise. After the increase, petrol stood at Rs 90.19 per litre in the national capital, whereas, diesel stood at Rs 80.60 per litre.

Also, the price of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders (14.2 kg domestic cylinder) has increased by Rs 50 per unit in Delhi on February 14. Against the ongoing debate on LPG subsidy, companies have increased the price of domestic LPG. The price of 14.2 kg LPG gas cylinder has increased by 50 rupees in Delhi. The new price of domestic LPG has been implemented from 12 pm on Sunday night. After the increase in the price of LPG, the people of Delhi will now have to pay Rs 769 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder.

Petrol and Diesel Price in other cities:

Petrol in Mumbai is Rs 96.62 and diesel is Rs 87.67 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.41 and diesel is Rs 84.19 per litre.

Petrol in Chennai is Rs 92.25 and diesel is Rs 85.63 per litre.

Petrol in Bangalore is Rs 93.21 and diesel is Rs 85.44 per litre.

Petrol in Bhopal is Rs 98.20 and diesel is Rs 88.84 per litre.

Petrol in Chandigarh is Rs 86.69 and diesel is Rs 80.30 per litre.

Petrol in Patna is Rs 92.54 and diesel is Rs 85.84 per litre.

Petrol in Lucknow costs Rs 88.56 and Diesel Rs 80.

PM Modi on fuel price hike

While addressing an online event to inaugurate oil and gas projects in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments had focussed energy import dependence of the country. PM also informed that India imported over 85% of its oil needs in the 2019-20 financial year and nearly 53% of its gas requirement. PM said, "Can we be so import dependent? I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say (that) had we focussed on this subject earlier, our middle-class would not have been burdened."

On the other hand, due to continuous increase in the prices of petrol and diesel, there is increasing resentment among the people. Opposition parties, in particular, have taken an aggressive stance against the central government over the increase in oil prices. The Congress party is also preparing for a protest in Delhi. Also, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ram Singh 'Netaji' on Thursday, on rising prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and food items, said that if the central government did not take any measures to control fuel price hike, soon all the residents would agitate in Badarpur assembly constituency.

