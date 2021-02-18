Aditya Narayan Joins Meme Fest On Instagram As Petrol Prices Breach Rs 100 Mark

Social media is abuzz with conversations surrounding the fuel price hike. Many jokes and memes are being made and shared on social media surrounding the rising petrol prices in the country. The latest to join the bandwagon is singer and Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan. Aditya took to his Instagram stories to share a meme about the petrol prices breaching Rs 100 mark, taking a subtle jibe at the situation.

Aditya Narayan takes subtle jibe at fuel price hike

While people across the country are worried about the petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, netizens have taken to social media to vent their anger and share sarcastic memes around it. Aditya Narayan too shared a meme on his Instagram in which a person can be seen raising his cricket helmet and bat in the air, as if celebrating a century in cricket. The only difference was that he was standing at a petrol pump with the price of petrol displayed behind him hitting a century and not him. This meme was Aditya's way of taking a dig at the rising petrol prices in India. The caption, roughly translated from Hindi, read, "On the occasion of petrol prices hitting a century, congratulations to all citizens of the country".

Aditya Narayan's getaway with Shweta Agarwal

The playback singer and host has been frequently sharing pictures from his recent getaway with his wife Shweta Agarwal on the social media site. The newly wedded couple is currently in Gulmarg, Kashmir, and can be seen having fun in the snow-filled land. Aditya shared videos of them enjoying a ride on the ropeway and another post while riding a snowmobile. The singer also shared a picture of Shweta in her bridal wear on the occasion of Valentine's Day and wrote, "7.8 billion people in this world yet, we found each other! Happy Valentine’s Day to my soulmate, queen, wife â¤ï¸"

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's love story

Aditya Narayan's wife Shweta Agarwal has appeared in a few movies including Raghavendra, Tandoori Love, and Shaapit. She co-starred with Aditya Narayan in his debut film Shaapit in 2010. The couple started dating ever since and they were in a live-in relationship for 10 years. Aditya made an announcement in November last year in an Instagram post that they will get married in December. On December 1, 2020, the couple got married in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of family members in Mumbai.

